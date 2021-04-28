KENDALLVILLE — Waltraude F. “Val” Shull, 92 years young, passed away at home on Monday, April 26, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1928, in Bremerhaven, Germany, to Peter and Frieda Zwirlein.
After WWII, in July 1942, she married Henry E. Shull, whom she met while he was stationed in Germany.
Waltraude came to the United States in 1958, and was employed at Essex Wire in Ligonier, for 27 years and later retired from Dexter Axle in Albion, in 1996.
Val was a member of Albion Trinity United Methodist, where she enjoyed crocheting baby blankets with the Martha Circle.
She also enjoyed playing cards with the ladies at the Youth Center and tending to her yard and flowers.
Survivors include her sons, Henry P. Shull, of Kendallville and Steve and Kim Shull, both of Kendallville. Waltraude also leaves behind five grandchildren, Chandra and Pat Haney, of Noblesville, Indiana; Krystal Shull, of New York City, New York; Joseph and Alisha Shull, of Grovestown, Georgia; Anthony and Alison Shull, of Carmel, Indiana, and Matthew Shull, of Kendallville; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Erich and Helga Zwirlein, of Bremerhaven, Germany.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, who passed away in March 1997; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Shull; and four sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Bret Frymier officiating.
Face masks are recommended but not required.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, following the services.
Active pallbearers will be Joseph, Anthony and Matt Shull and Pat, Aidan and Reed Haney. Honorary pallbearers will be Zayn and Eleanor Shull and Rheagan, Adeline and Royce Haney.
Memorial donations may be made to Albion Trinity United Methodist.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.