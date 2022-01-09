KENDALLVILLE — Albin Wayne Dugger, 61, of Kendallville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is entrusted with arrangements.
