AUBURN — Susan K. Kelley, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 76, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler., Indiana.
Susan was born on Nov. 28, 1944, in Auburn.
Susan retired from Magnavox after more than 20 years of service.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Brian Kelley, of Auburn and Doug and Amanda Kelley, of Auburn; a daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Jamie Forrest, of Ashley; brother, Peter Muzzillo, of Auburn; sisters, Erma Wappes, of Auburn and Marjorie Weaver, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Stephan (Abby) Kelley, Kristen Forrest, Kendall Kelley, Cameron Kelley, Carson Forrest, Bethany Kelley, Jacob Kelley and Olivia Kelley; great grandchildren, Kora Kelley, Luca Kelley and Mia Grace Kelley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas L. Kelley Sr.; parents, Louis and Angelina Muzzillo; brothers, Louis, Arthur, Ralph and Stanley Muzzillo; and a sister, Louise Shananbarger.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th Street, Auburn.
Rev. Mark Enemali will be officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
