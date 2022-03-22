BUTLER — Marsha Ann Lanning, age 80, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
Mrs. Lanning was born on Sept.1, 1941, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Lester and Dorothy (Mansfield) Weicht. She attended St. Joe High School.
She married Ronald L. Lanning Sr., on Sept. 3, 1958, in Newville. He resides in Butler.
Marsha was a wife, a mother and a homemaker. She also turned two of her talents and hobbies into businesses. During the 1970s she owned and operated a flower shop in Hicksville, Ohio. She then owned and operated Marsha’s Alterations and Creations during the 1980s and 1990s. She specialized in creating wedding and prom dresses. She also created and produced her own clothing line for a doll manufacturer in Shipshewana. Marsha would also create floats for the Butler Days Parade, even winning first place one year.
She attended Coburn Corner’s Church of Christ for several years. In her free time she enjoyed cooking and sewing. She also cared for both her ailing mother and her brother for several years. She was a very caring person and she will be missed.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Ronald L. Lanning Jr., and his wife, Maria Lynn Lanning, of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Jennifer Lanning, of Hamilton; four grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Spencer Dunlap, Spencer and Grace Lanning, Jake and Melissa Taulbee and Tyler and Bridget Lanning; seven great-grandchildren, Fiona, Clayton, Braxton, Kevin, Bentley, Kace and Colton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Bruce Craig, of Butler and Kay and Stan Henney, of Hamiton; brother, Thomas Weicht; and several loving nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Weicht; her mother, Dorothy Stevenson; an infant daughter; one son, Kevin Lanning; and one sister, Bonnie Stevenson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Jeff Alexander officiating.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Riverview Cemetery in Newville.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
