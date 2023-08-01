Hernando L. Martinez, 90, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on July 28, 2023, at 6:15 p..m.
A funeral service in honor of Hernando will be held at Yeager Funeral Home, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana, on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Phil officiating. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Martinez family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.