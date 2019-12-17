GARRETT — Charles Arthur Stockert, 84, of Garrett, Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Canterbury Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Russell and Catherine Henrietta (Osborne) Stockert.
Mr. Stockert served in the National Guard for six years.
He retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne. At one time, he served as the fire chief in Avilla.
Surviving are four sons, Michael Stockert, of Garrett, Russell (Joan) Stockert, of Garrett, Mark Stockert, of Garrett, and Steve (Margie) Stocker, of Butler; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Richard Stockert, of Fort Wayne, Timothy Stockert, of New Haven, and David Stockert, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a son, Charles A. Stockert Jr.; a sister, Rose Watson; and a brother, John Stockert.
There will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.