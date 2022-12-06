FORT WAYNE — Marilyn R. Smith, 82, of Fort Wayne died Dec. 2, 2022, at Lincolnshire Place, Fort Wayne.
Marilyn was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Fort Wayne. She was the daughter of Andrew W. and Viola H. (Vodde) Mahrt. They preceded her in death.
She married Jerome L. Smith on July 25, 1959, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2020.
She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. She retired from Lincoln Life Corporation as the new business administrator. She enjoyed spending her retirement, with her husband, at Lake Pleasant, Manapogo Park for many years.
Marilyn is survived by sons, David (Claudia) Smith of Fremont, Brian (Denise) Smith of Monroeville, and Dan (Rose) Smith of New Haven; daughters, Denise Smith of Fort Wayne and Dawn Albright of Monroeville; sister Dorothy (Lyle) Freimuth, Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Freiburger; and brother, Edward Mahrt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or St. Joseph Catholic Church. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.