EDGERTON, Ohio — Dorlene C. Cottrell, age 70, of Auburn, Indiana, died at 2:21 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she was a patient.
Ms. Cottrell was a 1969 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed by DeKalb Metal Finishing in Auburn for 13 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nephews and nieces, and being outside.
Dorlene C. Cottrell was born on Nov. 9, 1950, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Dorlyn G. and Julia (Vitek) Cottrell Sr.
Survivors include her life partner of 17 years, Linda Draves, of Auburn; two sisters, Teresa Allen, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Lynda Cottrell, of Hicksville; her nieces and nephews, Tom, Mike, Scott, John, Julie, Markie, Jessie and Jamie; her great- nephews and nieces, Quinn, Morgan, Emma, Jade, Jerry, Kara, Laurie, Tom Jr., Beretta, Andrew and Julia; great-great- nephews and nieces, Bentley and Dende; and her beloved dog, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Dorlyn G. Cottrell Jr.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, services and interment will be private.
Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to DeKalb County Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.