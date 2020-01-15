DeAnn Gaskill Jan 15, 2020 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeAnn L. Gaskill, 73, of Butler, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her Butler home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice arrest man in Garrett raidBurrell case back before local courtGarrett Police arrest six people SaturdayFire damages home east of AuburnFirst Duesenberg belongs to museumFreaky Feet Pete, LaGrange County harness racing legend, settles into his post racing careerPete Kempf steps down as Baron football coachCommunity flocks to CLC open housePrairie Heights adds Hall of FameClerk advises residents to check for unclaimed cash Images Videos CommentedFully rely on God this New Year of 2020 (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Flagstar Bank gains approval to rebuild Tax rates drop in central part of county DeKalb Central focusing on individual strengths to drive success Don’t make children the messengers Student borrowers would give up right to vote, streaming, Google for loan forgiveness EdChoice to Host School Choice 'Miss Virginia' Film Screening and Q&A Governor Holcomb Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Indiana School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education An early look at the Huskers' upcoming recruiting weekend, which features 2020 and 2021 visitors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.