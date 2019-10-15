HUNTERTOWN — Justin D. Reed, 49, of Huntertown, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
He was born Feb. 15, 1970, in Columbia City, Indiana, a son of Thomas L. and Phyllis J. (McIntosh) Reed.
He graduated from Columbia City High School. He continued his education at Indiana University, receiving a master's of business administration.
He is survived by Heather, his wife of 17 years; children, Samuel, Kerrie, and Kaleb Reed; his parents, Tom and Phyllis Reed, of Columbia City; a brother, Todd (Jodie) Reed, of Columbia City; and a sister, Pamela (Scott) Kreig, of Columbia City.
Justin was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Reed.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at South Park Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.