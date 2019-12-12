GARRETT — Joshua D. “Josh” Price, 39, of Garrett, Indiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
He was born March 6, 1980, in Auburn, Indiana.
Josh was a 1998 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Surviving are his mother, Cathy J. (Burniston) Griffith, of Garrett; father, Philip L. Price Sr., of Garrett; daughter, Destiny Joann Price, of Garrett; two brothers, Philip L. (Melissa) Price Jr., of Garrett, and Jeffrey R. Griffith, of Garrett; and two sisters, Tracy L. Price, of Garrett, and Casandra R. (Chad) Puckett, of Mentone.
Services will be at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.