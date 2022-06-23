LAGRANGE — Steven A. Wappes, 75, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
Mr. Wappes was born on July 15, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Myron and Joan (Beltz) Wappes.
Steve was a graduate of Northside High School in Fort Wayne and of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He worked for many years as an abstractor for Northeastern Indiana Title.
He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post #215 in LaGrange.
On July 10, 1986, in Albion, Indiana, he married Becky Hooley; she survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Steve was preceded in death by a son, Zachary S. Wappes, on Dec. 3, 2007; his parents, Myron and Joan Wappes; and two brothers, John and Mike Wappes.
Visitation will take place on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m.
The visitation and funeral service will be held at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, with the Rev. Crystal Jacobson officiating the service.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
