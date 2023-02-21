LAGRANGE — Delbert J. Mast, 86, of LaGrange, (district: 7), Indiana, died at 6:30 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1936, in LaGrange County, to John M. and Fannie J. (Weaver) Mast.
On Nov. 8, 1962, in LaGrange, he married Anna Marie Bontrager. She died on Sept. 20, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, Freeman (Martha) Mast, of LaGrange and Levi (Louie) Mast, of Shipshewana; two daughters, Mary Alice (Lyle) Mast, of Shipshewana and Edna Sue (Andy) Mast, of LaGrange; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Jonas (Rosie) Mast and David (Lucy) Mast, both of Sarasota, Florida, Levi Mast, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, and Ervin (Rose) Mast, of LaGrange; two sisters, Edna (Ernie) Yoder, of Shipshewana and Katie (Crist) Fry, of Meadville, Pennsylvania; and brother-in-law, Johnnie (Irene) Troyer, of LaGrange.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a stillborn son, Ernest Mast; two grandchildren; and two sisters, Lydia Troyer and Mary Troyer.
Delbert was a retired farmer and a Senior Bishop in the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, and all day on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the family residence, 1355 S. C.R. 300W, LaGrange.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, also at the family residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Richard Bontrager and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Beechy Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
