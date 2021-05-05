BUTLER — Lenora Ruth Sattison, 72, of Butler, Indiana, died peacefully at home on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
She was born in Clinton, Indiana, to John A. Brewer and Lottie (Berry) Cracraft. Her parents preceded her in death.
She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1967.
Lenora married James Sattison Sr., on June 29, 1968, and they raised their family in the Butler area.
She was devoted to her family, supporting her sons in their auto racing, going to the grandchildren’s events and early in life, packing up the family for camping adventures. Simply put, her life was James and family. During her quiet times she enjoyed crocheting.
Lenora had worked at Walmart in Auburn for more than 15 years, from greeting to a department manager.
Lenora was a member of New Hope Christian Center Church in Waterloo, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2014; infant son, Rodney, in 1972; and brother, Phillip Brewer.
She is survived by children, Jon (Alisha) Sattison, Henry (Peggy) Sattison, Theresa Hart and James (Julie) Sattison Jr., and Ben (Vicki) Harrison; brother, Tony (Marie) Brewer; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and too many great-great-grandchildren to count.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, in Butler, with calling two hours prior to the service.
Family request that face masks are worn.
Pastor Ralph Diehl will be officiating.
Lenora will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Butler.
Family request memorials to Butler Fire Department or DeKalb Humane Society.
Assisting the family with arrangements is H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.