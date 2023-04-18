WARSAW — Daniel R. Maroney, 91, died peacefully at Grace Village Retirement Community at 3:14 a.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Dan was born to Paul and Roxie Maroney on March 5, 1932, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He lived in and around Chelsea, Michigan, most of his early years until January 1966, when he moved to Ohio, then later to Columbia City, Indiana. He liked talking about Chelsea, as it was the home of Jiffy Mix and actor Jeff Daniels, whose family he knew.
In 1950, Dan began attending Olivet College, Olivet, Michigan. Dan always loved music and while there, he played trombone in the Jackson Civic Orchestra. He transferred to Michigan State his third year, and from that point on was a die-hard “Go Green” fan. He took the train to attend the 1954 MSU-UCLA Rose Bowl Game — noted as one of the largest mass movements of people at one time. Unbeknownst to him, his future wife, Patricia Bowman, attended the same game on that same train.
Dan joined the Army in March 1954, where he served at Ft. Lewis, Washington, and was later honorably discharged after “one year, nine months, and 19 days.” He returned to MSU, where he studied production management, graduating in March 1957, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
Dan met Pat Bowman, of Detroit, on a blind date at Michigan State. She loved to tell of their first meeting when she opened the door and thought, “Oh, no. Stuck again.” Things worked out for them, though, because they married on Sept. 7, 1957, at Bushnell Congregational Church in Detroit.
Over the years, Dan worked for a variety of manufacturing companies, including Pontiac Motor Division, Chelsea Products, and Bendix Systems Division — Ann Arbor.
While living in Michigan, Dan and Pat were active in the Michigan Jaycees and often told of organizing an event sponsored by the Jaycees to install seatbelts in cars following new state legislation. They were both state officers and Dan was a State VP and a National Director.
Dan took a job at Weatherhead Tool Division as materials manager in May 1968, and moved his family to Columbia City that summer. In March 1970, he became production and inventory control manager with Gatke Corporation, Warsaw, Indiana. During his time at Gatke, he served on the Board of Directors of the Warsaw Junior Achievement.
Dan was in an automobile accident, July 1972, which seriously impaired his ability to return to Gatke. He ultimately accepted a custodial job at Marshall Middle School in Columbia City, where he worked from 1974, until his retirement on 1994. His ever-present eye patch made him a familiar sight around the school, sporting a Halloween-themed one each year to the kids’ delight! He enjoyed his co-workers, seeing new groups of kids each year, and biking to work when the weather cooperated, especially in the summer months.
In 1992, Dan and Pat bought property at Round Lake, part of Tri Lakes, Indiana, and enjoyed living summers there. While at their lake property, Dan enjoyed playing golf and attending Columbia City Optimist Club meetings, having served several times as president, and once making it to an Honor Club. In their retirement, he and Pat enjoyed Tigers baseball, Lions football, Big Ten basketball, and watching their grandchildren. Dan loved to putter around both houses and could often be seen working in the yard in Columbia City. He was always happy to lend a hand to neighbors when they needed it, and shoot the breeze when they didn’t.
Dan and Pat had four children: Kathy (Maroney) Vessey, Mike Maroney, Carrie (Mike) Yocum and Mari (Brian) Wineland. They had six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He and Pat passed on to their kids their strong values of hard work, education, and responsibility, along with a love of music and their sense of humor.
Dan missed his “Patty,” who died Sept. 18, 2012 after 55 years of marriage. In 2015, Dan moved to Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, Indiana, where he enjoyed walking, going on outings, making new friends, and his independent living apartment, later moving to health care where a team of wonderfully kind staff cared for him.
He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, willingness to help others, and good-natured, amiable spirit.
If you would like to remember Dan with a donation, the family suggests the Chelsea Area Historical Society, Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, or Grace Village Retirement Community.
Services for Dan will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City, Indiana, with visitation from 9-11 a.m., and a service at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Chelsea, Michigan, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, with visitation at Cole’s Funeral Home from 1-2:30 p.m., and a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
