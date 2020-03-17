AUBURN — Sirleine M. Smith, who died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, and have services planned for Friday, March 20, 2020 and Saturday, March 21, 2020, are being changed.
The health and safety of everyone is a concern and priority of the family and funeral home, therefore public visitation and funeral have been changed to private family only.
After public restrictions have been lifted, a Memorial Service will be held with notices published at that time.
We encourage those wanting to send flowers, to make a donation in Sirleine's name to her charity of choice, Friends of the Eckhart Public Library.
Questions or concerns can be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
