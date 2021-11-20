Ralph Bailey
COLUMBIA CITY — Ralph J. Bailey, 94, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at his home.
Ralph was born in Columbia City on Sept. 20, 1927, the son of the late Ralph J. and Pearl C. (Goppert) Bailey.
He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of 1945.
On May 1994, he was married to Myrna J. (Geyer) Bailey. They made their home in Columbia City.
Ralph was inducted into the Army Air Force on Feb. 14, 1946, and served until April 4, 1947.
He received his bachelor of science degree in education from Manchester College, master of science degree from Indiana University and Superintendents Certificate from Ball State.
He began his career as a teacher at Coesse school and then he became principal at Etna Troy Elementary. From 1966 to 1989 he was superintendent of Columbia City Schools. From 1991 to 2013 he took on several interim positions, including Waterford, Manchester College, Whitko, Wabash, Westview, Smith-Green, Fairfield, Northern Heights, Argos, N. Miami Community Schools, Warsaw, Riverbluff Apartments, Diplomat Apartments and Performance Services
His achievements included Alumni Honor Award, Columbia City Citizen of the Year, Whitley County Consolidated School Board, Chairman of United Way, Whitley County Volunteer of the Year, Bowen Center, V.P. at John and Hester Adams Trust Board, Community Foundation of Whitley County, Step Ahead Council, Retired Teachers Association, Founder of Somebody Cares Inc., Loren Burton Award — Top Education Award for State Sagamore of the Wabash Award, State International Reading Award, Sena Kauty Memorial Award, Elder and Sunday school teacher at Troy Presbyterian Church, Ralph Bailey “I Can Library”, Honor Alumni Award, Carl F. Anston Award — Child Protection Services, 23-year member of Upper Wabash Valley School Council, 38-year member of Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, member of American Legion, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Royal Order of the Moose, Grand Lodge F & A.M. of Indiana, American Association of Retired Persons, Mizpah Temple of Fort Wayne, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, Phi Delta Kappa, Old Settlers Redcoats and Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Ralph was an avid gardener and was well-known for his plants and flowers.
Surviving are his wife, Myrna; sons, Dennis G. (Susan) Bailey, Gary Bailey, Kerry J. (Becky) Bailey, Bart A. (Becky) Bailey and Bret A. Bailey; daughter, Diann K. Weade; stepdaughters, Diana J. (Kim) Hare and Lisa A. Peppler; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lauretta C. Bailey; sisters, Ruby Widman, Helen Aldrich and Cora Barney; brothers, Robert Bailey, Lewis Bailey and Donald Bailey.
The funeral service is at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at Hillcrest Cemetery, with the Korean War Honor Guard presenting honors.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Ralph’s honor in lieu of flowers, are to Whitley County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Carol Nolan
COLUMBIA CITY — Carol D. Rethlake Porter Nolan, 86, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 8:35 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on April 2, 1935, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. She was a daughter of the late Elmer and Inez (Schad) Becker. At the age of 2, her family moved to Huntington, Indiana, from Canada.
She graduated from Huntington High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Huntington College. She then received her Master’s in Education from St. Francis College and later her Master’s in Social Work from Indiana University in Indianapolis.
In 1956, she married Tom Rethlake. In 1959, they moved to Noble County and then Wells County in 1965. In 1967, they moved to Whitley County.
In 1969, she began teaching English and Music at Thorncreek Township School, until 1975. She then taught English at Central Noble High School in Noble County, before retiring in 1986. In 1995, she retired as a social worker. She was the grief support facilitator for Smith and Sons Funeral Home for several years.
On Oct. 28, 1995 she was united in marriage to Raymond H. Porter. They always made their home in Columbia City. Mr. Porter died on March 4, 2003.
On Dec. 29, 2004, she was united in marriage to James A. Nolan Sr. They always made their home in Columbia City.
Her memberships included Grace Lutheran Church, where she served as Director of Music for 12 years, Parliamentary Law and Literary Club, Literary Council of Whitley County, Court Appointed Special Former Advocate volunteer for children and former member of Passages Human Rights Committee.
Surviving is her husband, Jim; three sons, Mark (Julie) Rethlake, Mike (Patti) Rethlake and Kent (Brenda) Rethlake, all of Columbia City; five stepsons, Timothy Lane Porter, of Larchmont, New York, Craig Huntington Porter, of Dearborn, Michigan, Christopher Leigh Porter, of Columbia City, James A. Nolan Jr., of LaGrange, Illinois, and Henry Nolan, of Zionsville; four stepdaughters, Ann Moore, of Huntertown, Jennifer Trumbull, of Fort Wayne, Mary Cartwright, of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Amy Sholtis, of Cadyville, New York; 10 grandchildren; 19 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Carlson Becker, of Traverse City, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Becker, who was President Emeritus of Huntington College at his time of death; mother, Inez Becker; brother, Winston Becker; and two sisters, Betty Favorite and Ruth Weber.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of service.
Cremation to follow the funeral service.
Burial of cremains will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorials in Carol’s honor are to CASA of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Bradley Duncan
COLUMBIA CITY — Bradley Wayne Duncan, 72, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1949.
Bradley graduated from Churubusco High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served four years.
He lived in California for several years and attended college there. He moved to Florida, and later returned to Indiana, for the remainder of his years.
Brad traveled to several places throughout the world in his younger years. He loved his family and his animals. Fishing was his pastime of choice, a skill he learned from his father.
Brad is survived by his mother, Charlotte Duncan McConnell; his sisters, Jennifer Anderson and Donna Batchelder; and his brother, Neal Duncan.
The family wants to expressly thank the Veteran’s Hospitals in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis for the care and assistance provided him and the family during this time.
No service is planned at the time.
Virginia Weber
Virginia L. “Jenny” Weber, 87, of South Whitley, Indiana, died at 1:45 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at her home.
Arrangements entrusted to Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City, Indiana.
Katherine Gould
Katherine Lentchner Gould, 69, of South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully at 5:45 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangements are with Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.