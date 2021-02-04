FORT WAYNE — Mary Elizabeth Hufford, 81, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
She was born in Palo Alto, California, to Robert and Annie Calkins. They preceded her in death.
She spent her early years in Northern California, and Northeast Indiana, ultimately graduating as valedictorian from Kendallville High School.
After graduating from Indiana University in Bloomington, she began a career in education, teaching at all levels from elementary students through master’s degree candidates. Mary also held a master’s degree in education from the University of Saint Francis.
Additionally, Mary spent more than 30 years working alongside her husband, Tom, at the non-profit Consumer Credit Counseling Service of NE Indiana.
Mary was passionate about music and sang for more than 30 years in the First Wayne Street United Methodist Church Choir. She was a long-standing ticket holder of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and volunteered frequently with that organization.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Tom Hufford; sons, Andrew (Terri) and David (Mindy) Hufford; granddaughter, Sarah (Taylor) Browning; and grandsons, Erik, Brian and Joe Hufford.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
A private burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery.
You may also join the service via livestream by visiting Klaehn, Fahl, and Melton Funeral Home on Facebook.
Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Foundation or the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
