WATERLOO — Henry O. “Hank” Woods Sr., 89, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home in Waterloo.
He was born in Kendallville on June 12, 1932, to James and Lottie (Frazer) Woods.
Hank served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. He served in Alaska, where he helped keep the rail lines open by firing shells into the mountain side wherever snow accumulated to control avalanches. He developed a reaction to the shells he loaded so he was transferred to the medical unit, where he became a medic until his Honorable Discharge.
He worked for 40 years as a truck driver. He drove the longest for Frucheys.
Hank was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo, but more recently was attending Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley. He was a former union steward for the Teamsters Union. He enjoyed western square dancing with Shirts and Skirts Club, sometimes attending dances three times a week there and in other clubs in the area. He loved to fish, but what was dearest to his heart was his family.
Hank always said that he was blessed to have met and married two wonderful women. He married Edith (Ellis) Woods on Aug. 21, 1951, in Garrett and she passed away Sept. 2, 2005. His second wife was Janet (Kleinknight) Lemon, whom he married Sept. 20, 2006, in Hamilton and she passed away Aug. 15, 2015.
Surviving are three daughters and a son-in-law, Ida DeLucenay of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Teresea and Rick Wells of Waterloo and Lorie Havert of Butler; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth Sepponen of Fort Wayne and Colleen Lemon of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, one stepgranddaughter, 11 great grandchildren, two stepgreat-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; and a sister-in-law, Joan Woods of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives; a son, Henry Woods Jr.; a grandson Christopher Woods; three brothers, Jim Woods, Dick Woods and Dean Woods; and a sister, Janice Bagnal.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl and the Rev. Sam Weimer officiating.
The family will receive friends and relative two hours prior to the service Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the church.
Memorials can be given in Hank’s memory to Heartland Hospice, 2720 DuPont Commerce CT #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. To leave a condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
