OCALA, Fla. — Jack L. Keiser, 90, passed away at his home, in Ocala, Florida, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Huntington, Indiana. Jack served his country in the Army from 1950 to 1954.
Jack was a truck driver for 60-plus years, starting a family legacy.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne L. Keiser; children, James (Judy) Keiser, Genia (Dennis) Rager, and Tamara (Ben) Reust; 12 grandchildren; 23-great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen J. Keiser and Ione O. Fordyce; two brothers, Rex O. and John O. Keiser; a son, Jack K. Keiser; two stepsons, Robert and Steve Guest; a grandchild, Matthew Guest; and two great-grandchildren, Kale and Harper Bradley.
Cremation has taken place.
A memorial will be held in his honor later this spring in Indiana.
