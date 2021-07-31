BAYSIDE, Wis. — Arthur Geo. Rahe, 88, passed away on July 28, 2021, in Bayside, Wisconsin.
Art was a school administrator with DeKalb Central School District from 1966, until he retired in 1993.
He is survived by his wife, Sonia Rahe, whom he married on Dec. 19, 1964, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rock Island, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Arthur C. and Laura (Busse) Rahe; his sister-in-law, Patricia (John) Rahe; and his loyal friend and companion, Peyton. Surviving also are two children, Kathryn (Glenn) Christenson; and two grandchildren, Anna and Elizabeth, all of Bayside, Wisconsin; and a son, Paul (Mia) Rahe, of Chicago, Illinois. Surviving also are four younger brothers and their families, John Rahe, of Goshen, Indiana, Mel (Lillie) Rahe, of New Albany, Indiana; F. William (Stephanie) Rahe, of Sanibel Island, Florida; and Martin (Maribeth) Rahe, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Art was born on March 11, 1933, in Milan, Indiana, and attended schools in the Aurora, Indiana community.
He was baptized in the Christian faith on April 2, 1933, and confirmed on May 11, 1947.
He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Indiana University, Bloomington and completed several additional credit hours from the university.
Art was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a Tank Commander on the East German border during the Korean War era.
He was a member of American Legion Post 97 in Auburn.
During many years Art was active in the local Mental Health chapter, serving as president for eight years. In addition, he served on the Four County Mental Health Board and the Indiana State Board of Mental Health.
During his working years, he was a teacher in Aurora, Indiana, and Lake Zurich, Illinois. He was Principal at Lake Zurich before moving to Auburn in 1966. He was the last Principal of the Corunna, West Richland and East Richland Schools and the first Principal of McKenney-Harrison School. He served as Principal there for 20 years and as Director of Special Services for 10 years in the DeKalb Central School District.
Art was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn for 55 years, serving as an officer in several different capacities throughout his membership.
He held a deep appreciation for the out-of-doors, was an avid camper and a strong supporter of Indiana University.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana, from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to be followed by Christian funeral services at 2 p.m.
A burial service will be held at 11 a.m., at River View Cemetery in Aurora, Indiana, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the DeKalb Animal Shelter.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
