ST. JOE — Missoura Lou Warble, 82, of St. Joe, died Saturday Nov. 27, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Missoura was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Knott County, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Warble of St. Joe; her children, Tib (Eva) Moore of Corunna, Roseann (Jerry) Oberlin of Garrett, Newton (Betty) Moore of St. Joe, Noah (Jill) Moore of St. Joe, Audrey Woods of Auburn, Tom (Jenny) Moore of Ohio and Daniel (Kelli) Moore of Ashley; brothers, Lum (Dorothy) McPherson of Auburn, Jay McPherson of Garrett and Andrew (Nancy) McPherson of Altona; sister, Ruby Baker of Ohio; 24 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Moore; two sons, Sam and Richard Moore; and a daughter, Hazel Moore.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday with visitation one hour prior to the service at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.
