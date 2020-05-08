Gordon Groves May 8, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon D. Groves, 78, of Goshen, Indiana, died at 5:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What will you be doing with your $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check? You voted: urgent needs such as housing, food, health, repairs pay down debt home improvement save donate other Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWelcome to Stage 2Sandbars open'Way worse than the flu' — West Noble AD Tom Schermerhorn recounts fight with COVID-19Noble County cases spike after new nursing home tests, Steuben also upPeople should not congregate when a deadly virus is going aroundMass COVID-19 testing starts Wednesday in Angola7 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Miller PoultryOur rights don’t end, where your opinion beginsMiller Poultry tests all employees for COVID-19 after outbreakMiller Poultry employee talks about COVID-19 diagnosis Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News June auction to sell military memorabilia Steven M. Sipple: Harrison Phillips turned down NU in 2013, and sometimes wonders 'what if' Ariana Grande confirms Dalton Gomez relationship Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postpone summer wedding Adele 'never wanted to get super skinny' Husker Takeout: Cook welcomes Caffey; NU football recruiting notes; and other nuggets from Thursday Hercules remake 'won't be a literal translation' David Ayer to direct Six Years for Netflix
