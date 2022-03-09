ANGOLA — William “Wade” Robinson, 58, of Ashley, Indiana, died on Thursday, March 3. 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 16, 1963, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Henry Lee Robinson and Neomi Blanche (Garrison) Robinson.
Wade was a mechanic.
Surviving are his son, Henry T. (Amber Barile-Perry) Robinson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; companion, Janean Wolfe, of Ashley, Indiana; brothers, Levi “Rocky” Tink and Charles Tink; sisters, Cindy Bolen and Gwen Ann Sims; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Danny Tink.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home in Ashley.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
