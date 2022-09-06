ORLAND — Roger W. Schall, 76, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Harold F. and Arthella A. (Yetter) Schall.
Roger graduated from Ayersville High School in Defiance, Ohio. He received his Certified Electricians Certificate from Coyne Electronics.
He married the love of his life, Nancy Kohl. on Jan. 16, 1971.
Roger was proud to serve his country in the United States Army and was a member of Angola American Legion Post 31.
He was a member of Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
In Ohio, he was a leader for AWANA and for 4-H clubs. Roger and Nancy enjoyed being co-leaders for the Child Evangelism clubs in local and Ohio schools.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy Schall, of Orland; Indiana; and three sons, Daniel (Melinda) Schall, of Tipp City, Ohio, Joel (Aprille) Schall, of Hamden, Connecticut, and Michael J. Schall, of Coldwater, Michigan. Also surviving are his six beloved grandchildren, Nathan, Melanie, Nora, Ethan, Caleb and Samuel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Jake Shipe officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Defiance, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.