Maria Rivera May 21, 2020

Maria Del Refugio Bocanegra Rivera, age 75, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 4:09 p.m. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
