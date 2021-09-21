FREMONT — Larry Earl Malcom, 81, of Fremont, Indiana, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
He was a native of Greensburg, Indiana, and son of the late Elbert and Freda (nee’ Marlow) Malcom.
He worked as a Sales Representative in the beer distribution industry and other jobs before retiring.
He enjoyed his family and living life to its fullest at Lake George.
Larry was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont and Fremont Moose Lodge# 2387.
Larry was also a 1958 graduate of Sandusky High School.
He was married to Coleen A. Malcom, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Surviving are his son, Todd (Pam) Colpetzer; his daughter, Lori (Jeff) Lowie; grandchildren, Shelby (Tony) Zamora, Marissa Colpetzer, Nathaniel (Melissa) Lowie and Benjamin Lowie; great-grandchildren, Savannah Zamora and Vivian Lowie; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, IN 46737, with calling one hour prior to the service.
Calling will also be held from 4-8 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home - Pine Valley, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont.
Preferred memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Send condolences to www.domccombandsons.com.
Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home - Pine Valley.
