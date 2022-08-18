AVILLA — Bertha P. Royer, 91, of Avilla, Indiana, formerly Willard, Ohio, died on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
She was born on May 22, 1931, to Rachael Peterson Manges in Montgomery County, Indiana.
She married Donald Royer on July 31, 1949. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Bertha is survived by a son, Robin, of Sacramento, California. She is also survived by a sister, Gwyneth Kandel; stepsister, Joan Aiken; and brothers, Harry A. Manges, Michael L. Manges and Hans P. Manges. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen; sister, Nell Grobis Failor; stepbrother, Clyde Manges; and stepfather, Cline L. Manges.
She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Willard.
She enjoyed gardening, was very creative. She retired from Pioneer Rubber Co.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Willard, Ohio.
Visitation for Bertha will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, from noon until her funeral service at 1 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Howard St., Willard, OH 44890.
Burial will immediately follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven, Ohio.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bertha's family and encourages those who wish, to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
