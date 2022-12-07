HAMILTON — Sherry Lynn Hefty, 56, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her home in Hamilton.
She was born Jan. 6, 1966, in Angola. Sherry was a 1984 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Sherry married Keven R. Hefty on April 6, 2002, in Hamilton.
She was the manager of the Marathon Hamilton Deli for several years. She enjoyed the morning coffee crew and all the regulars at the Marathon. Sherry was a member of the Hamilton Church of Christ. She also enjoyed the closeness and love of her neighborhood friends. She loved her pets, but her world revolved around her loving grandchildren.
Surviving are her mother, Pam (Gorrell) Aldrich of Hamilton; her husband, Keven Hefty of Hamilton; two stepchildren and their spouses, Philip (Lindsay) Hefty of Auburn, and Sunnette and Jeremy Lloyd of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Damian Hefty, Riece Hefty, Constance Lloyd, Mattix Lloyd and Phoenix Lloyd; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Rick Rinehart of Ashley; and two nieces, Rachel and Jackson Boyce and Ericka Rinehart; and the Hepburn family from Maine.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Hepburn.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Jeff Alexander officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County or DeKalb Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
