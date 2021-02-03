GARRETT — Carl A. Andrews, age 93, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.
Carl was born on Aug. 26, 1927, in Garrett, Indiana, to Lawrence D. and Nona (Quigley) Andrews, and they preceded him in death.
He married Corinne Kohler on March 8, 1952, in Hamilton, Indiana, and she died on Jan. 18, 1996.
Carl was in the Merchant Marine for one year and then the United States Army for four years as a Platoon Sgt., serving in the Philippines, Japan, Panama, and Hawaii. He later served during the Korean War, being an Honor Guard for the return of deceased soldiers.
Carl was a foreman in the Maintenance Department at Dana for 34 years, retiring in 1983. He then worked for nine years at M.P.I. in Fort Wayne as a heat treater, until June 1, 1995.
Carl had been a faithful volunteer at the Garrett Recycling Center for many years, Garrett American Legion Post #178, A.S.M. International (American Society of Materials International) and a founding member of the Heat Treating Society. He also was a Democratic Precinct Chairman.
Carl is survived by his children, Carla G. (Aron) Rutin, of Milan, Illinois, Mark A. Andrews, of Garrett, Indiana, Carol L. (Dan) Heingartner, of Avilla, Indiana, and Renee V. Andrews, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren, Jason Andrews, of Columbia City, Indiana, Jennifer Jefferson, of South Whitley, Indiana, Elizabeth Rutin, of Mason, Ohio, Evan Moore, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Michael Heingartner, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Rachel Grepke, of Wolf Lake, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Christian Grepke, of Wolf Lake, Indiana, and Aiden Heingartner, of Waterloo, Indiana.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Corinne C. Andrews; parents, Lawrence D. and Nona Andrews; four brothers, Erle Sr., Ralph, Richard and Robert Andrews; and a sister, Beverly Tucker.
As per Carl’s wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial graveside service will be held at a later date at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to Honor Flight or Wounded Warrior Project.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.
