Ronald L. Roberts, 76, of Fremont, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
August 31, 2019
