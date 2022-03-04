MONGO — Marcia Louise Crow, 90, of Mongo, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.
Miss Crow was born on April 23, 1931, in Van Wert County, Ohio, to Carl F. and Florence Mae (McGinnis) Crow.
She was a 1949 graduate of Van Wert High School. After high school she began to work at Continental Can in Van Wert, while going to college in the evenings. She graduated from IPFW in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1973.
Marcia retired from Sonoco in 1996, after 47 years.
After her retirement, she moved to Mongo, where she was a member of the Mongo United Methodist Church and Mongo United Methodist Women.
She was active in volunteering and belonged to the Greenfield Mills Extension Club. She enjoyed gardening and had a big flower garden.
Marcia was an incredibly hard worker and extremely loyal to family and friends. She could be counted on in any situation to help others, regardless of the required time or commitment. She was not content to sit around, even as she advanced into her older years. There was an energy to Marcia that felt as if she would keep spinning long past everyone else was gone. Her dedication, power and a little-known wry sense of humor, will have us missing Marcia for as long as we continue our respective journeys through this Universe.
Surviving is a brother, Forest (Patricia) Crow, of Indiana; six nieces and nephews, David (Michelle Ponticelli) Crow, of California, Stephanie (Brent) Heppeard, of Ohio, Rebecca Crow, of California, Steven (Diane Greenberg) Crow, of California, Timothy (LaDonne Wagner) Crow, of Washington, and Jeffrey (Sara Edwards) Crow, of California; five great-nieces; five great-nephews; and a great-great-niece.
Her father, Carl F. Crow, and her mother, Florence Mae West, preceded her in death.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be any services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Mongo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 33, Mongo, IN 46771, Mongo Community Development, P.O. Box 24, Mongo, IN 46771, Greenfield Mills Extension Club, c/o Laura Lemings, 5805 S. C.R. 455E, Wolcottville, IN 46795.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
