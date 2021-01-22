KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Eugene Helgesen, age 87, died at his rural Kendallville, Indiana, home on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Mr. Helgesen was born in Elgin, Illinois, on April 22, 1933, to Arthur Otto and Mildred Amelia (Theis) Helgesen.
He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1952, and entered in the United States Navy, where he honorably served his country until 1954, during the Korean conflict.
Ronald married Marceille Shively on Oct. 31, 1953, at Blue River Church of the Brethren, near Tri Lakes in Whitley County.
Ron was employed with General Electric in Fort Wayne.
He loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed doing yard work, mowing the grass in summertime and cutting wood for the winter. Ron was a strong, independent man but he had a stubborn side and could be set in his ways. Ron was deeply loved by his family. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Marceille Helgesen, of Kendallville; sons, Kevin and Cindy Helgesen, of Fort Wayne and Mike and Stephanie Helgesen, of Auburn; daughter, Julie Handshoe, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Lisa and Brandon Kope, of Fort Wayne, Carrie and Tyler Shea, of Fort Wayne, Todd and Katie Helgesen, of Lowell, Chad Helgesen, of Auburn, Sara and James Collins, of Kendallville, Dylan Handshoe, of Avilla and Hailie Handshoe, of Kendallville; 10 great-grandchildren, Jonathan Kope, Mason Shea, Treyson Shea, Leigha Shea, Jaxon Shea, Oscar Trevino, Michael Helgesen, Scarlett Helgesen, Isabella Helgesen and Chloie Helgesen.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kerry Helgesen in 1979; and brothers, Arnold, Leslie, Art and Gene Helgesen.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 3-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial will take place at a later date at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
