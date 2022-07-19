LAGRANGE — Patricia Ann Stump, age 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, and a former Portland, Indiana, resident, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Portland on Feb. 14, 1942, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Glassford) Harshman.
She was married on Dec. 28, 1959, to Carl Stump, who survives.
She was a homemaker and had worked for Heartland Hatchery.
She was a 1960 Portland High School graduate.
Surviving are her husband, Carl; one son, Chris Stump (wife, Penny), of Hudson, Indiana; and one daughter, Robin Claassen (husband, Keith), of Etna Green, Indiana; three grandsons, Joseph Stephen (wife, Tiffanie), Evan Stump (wife, Nicole) and Gage Stump (fiance, Abbey Brommer); and three great-grandchildren, Allison Stephen, Brooklynne Stump and Noah Stump.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, with Pastor Herb Hummel presiding.
Burial will follow at Green Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.
Memorials can be made to Jay County Cancer Society or Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences at www.baird-freeman.com.
