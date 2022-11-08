STURGIS, Mich. — Kenneth M. Severson, age 85, of Sturgis, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on March 14, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin, and was the son of the late Charles “Red” and Gertrude (Imm) Severson.
In his youth, Kenny was an avid ice hockey player until his family moved to Garrett, Indiana, where he was introduced to Indiana basketball. At that point, he traded his skates for sneakers. While he loved all sports, basketball and golf were his passion.
Ken graduated from Garrett High School (where he met his wife Karen) in 1956, and attended Montana State University on a basketball and golf scholarship. He transferred to Manchester College in North Manchester, Indiana, where he started the first golf program as a Player/Coach. Kenny was a gifted athlete, earning all-conference honors in golf, basketball and football while in high school and all-conference honors in golf while at Manchester College. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Science and Education.
On Aug. 19, 1961, he married Karen Leech in Garrett, Indiana.
A lifelong educator of 34 years, Kenny started his middle school science teaching career in 1963, at Eastside Jr./Sr. High School in Butler, Indiana. While there, he started the school’s first-ever football program with a 7th-grade team. Ken then continued to move up with those kids, becoming Eastside’s first Varsity Football Coach. In 1969, Ken, Karen and their two small children moved to Sturgis, Michigan, where he was a 7th- and 8th-grade Math and Science teacher, until his retirement in 1996. He coached a variety of sports during his Sturgis career, most notably many years as the 7th-grade boys coach and 11 years as the Girls Varsity Basketball coach. In 2019, Ken was inducted into the Garrett High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Throughout his life and during his retirement, Kenny had many hobbies and talents — including painting and carpentry. He loved doing improvement projects both at home and for his children, as well as anything outdoors. He enjoyed camping and he and his wife delivered Coachmen motorhomes. His particular favorite though was fishing — especially for salmon, steelhead and walleye. He loved to tie flies that he both used and sold for his small fly-tying business.
Ken was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, serving as an usher for many years and also held memberships in the Michigan Education Association and the National Education Association. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandpa and will be greatly missed.
Kenny is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 61 years, Karen (Leech) Severson; daughter, Sherry Severson of Wolcottville, Indiana; son, Brian (Jane) Severson and granddaughter, Catherine Severson, of Statesville, North Carolina; brother, Daryl (Susie) Severson, of LaOtto, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road in Sturgis and from 10 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview in Sturgis.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Kenneth M. Severson, will take place after the visitation at noon, and a luncheon will then follow.
The Revs. Larry Matro and Calvin Kolzow will officiate.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Severson’s memory, consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
We encourage relatives and friends to share memories and condolences at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
