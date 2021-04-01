ALBION — James E. Thomas, 58, of Albion, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1962, in Edgerton, Ohio, to James and Joyce (Krontz) Thomas.
On July 21, 1989, in Garrett, Indiana, he married Dru Ann Weber.
Mr. Thomas worked as a machinist at C & A Tool in Auburn.
James enjoyed fishing, working in the garden, watching football and NASCAR.
Surviving are his wife, Dru Thomas, of Albion; a son, Donald (Amy) Murphy, of Butler; a daughter, Katherine “Katie” (Chris Guthrie) Mort, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Lexus Murphy, Raven Murphy, Devin Heath, Brianna Guthrie and Faith Guthrie; four great-grandchildren, Ady, Lilah, Caden and Kohan; his mother, Joyce Thomas, of Butler; a brother, Michael Thomas; and three sisters, Elizabeth (John) Austin, Christine Passmore and Jane Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation is on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Visitation will also be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 9-10 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
