FREMONT — God reeled in a rugged angel, Lance Wayne Lennen, age 19, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, while he was ice fishing at Snow Lake.
He was born on Aug. 3, 2000, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Lisa Sue Lennen and John Wesley Lennen.
Lance attended Fremont Schools until his sophomore year, and graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Lisa Lennen (Don Cary), of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; his father, John Lennen (Nicole Shaffer), of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; his younger brother and confidant, Lucas Lennen, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; beloved grandparents, Wayne and Bonnie Spallinger, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Carolyn Lennen, of Daleville, Indiana; aunts and uncles, David (Ramona) Lennen, of Washington, Indiana, Steve (Sheila) Lennen, of Kernersville, North Carolina, Phil Lennen (Amy Miller), of Arcadia, Lori Kelley, of Daleville, Indiana, Brian (Kim) Lennen, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and several cousins. He will also be missed by his loving girlfriend, Kiah Conner, of Angola, Indiana, and an intimate group of close friends from both the lakes area and from sports.
Lance was preceded in death by a grandfather, Leroy Lennen; and great-grandparents, Alice and Gerald Spallinger, Willadean and Howard Rodman, Alfred and Bernice Stephens, and Porter and Anna Mae Lennen.
Lance was always drawn to the outdoors. He was a natural athlete, with a particular affinity for baseball, and as an avid hunter and fisherman, he spent every spare moment he had on the lake or in the woods. He so loved being outside, that he couldn’t stand working indoors. Jobs he enjoyed were always outside, allowing for him to make use of his vibrant, energetic personality and strength. Lance was most recently employed with Your Guy Tree Service, of Fremont, Indiana.
Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Boyanowski officiating.
There will also be one hour of calling Saturday, prior to the Memorial Service at Beams Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, PO Box 204 Angola, 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.
