ANGOLA — Vernice E. “Vern” Sawvel, 82, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1938, in Angola, Indiana, to Roy and Evelyn Sawvel.
Vern graduated from Orland High School in 1957. Playing basketball in high school was a great highlight for him.
During his time in Orland, he lived with Wayne and Evelyn Gottshalk, and they became his second family.
Vern married Suzanne Wise on May 7, 1960.
Vern retired in 2001, from Northern Indiana Fuel & Light Company (NIPSCO). He worked his way up over 42 years from a serviceman to the Manager of the Angola Branch. After retiring a while, Vern worked part-time at Pokagon State Park Nature Center. He enjoyed being around the animal exhibits and the people.
Vern enjoyed playing golf and going to golf outings with family, watching trains and traveling.
He was a member of Fremont Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where he loved sharing the Bible messages with those he met.
Surviving are his wife, Suzanne Sawvel, of Angola, Indiana; children, Scott (Tammy) Sawvel, of Angola, Indiana, Shawn (Ana) Sawvel, of Angola, Indiana, and Shane (Bree) Sawvel, of Hamilton, Indiana; four grandchildren, Noah, Sarai, Elizabeth and Evelyn; and his brother, Don Sawvel of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shari Lodder; and four brothers, Sherman Sawvel, Dale Sawvel, Maynard Sawvel and Lonnie Sawvel.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2021, via zoom link. You may join at vernsawvelmemorial@gmail.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Worldwide Work at donate.jw.org.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
