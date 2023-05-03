KENDALLVILLE — Darrell Wayne “Skip” Traster, age 93, of Kendallville, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Mr. Traster was born in Kendallville, Indiana on June 20, 1929, son of the late Charles Frederick Traster and Katherine Frances (Kreigbaum) Traster.
He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1948, and South Bend College of Commerce in 1950.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953, during the Korean War.
On Aug. 17, 1952, he married Shirley Mae Zinn in Kendallville. Shirley preceded him in death on May 22, 2016.
Skip was controller for Ball-Brass and Aluminum Foundry in Auburn for eight years. He spent 32 years with Kendallville Foundry, working his way up as controller, to retiring in 1992, as general manager of Kendallville Foundry.
Skip was a very civic-minded man and involved in his community. He served on the Kendallville Parks and Recreation board, Cole Center YMCA board, East Noble School Caucus president, East Noble Band Boosters, and Kendallville Youth Foundation. He was instrumental in developing and building the baseball and softball diamonds in Kendallville.
Skip was a very good fast pitch softball player himself back in the day! He even tried out to play professionally, but thought he should get a real job instead. He played with various softball leagues around Kendallville, as well as coaching and umpiring Kendallville Youth Baseball for many years.
Survivors include his daughters, Sharrel and Richard Wells, of Kendallville, Jennifer and Jeffrey Luttman, of Kendallville and Janet and Walter Domer Jr., of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Angela and Ryan Cassidy, of Argos, Indiana, Elizabeth and Chris Way, of Madison, Indiana, Emily and Chad McKinley, of Kendallville, Hillary and Matthew Risk, of Noblesville, Indiana, Erin and Taylor Domer, of Warren, Pennsylvania, and Melissa Domer and her fiancé, Cody Grider, of Brown County, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren, Anna Cassidy, Will Cassidy, Max Way, Libbey Way, Carter McKinley, Owen McKinley, Charlie Domer and Elec Domer; and many nieces and nephews.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Katherine Traster; his wife, Shirley Traster; two sisters, Velma Keister and Martha Carunchia; and one brother, Harry Traster.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services, followed by military honors, will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville.
There will also be visitation at 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
Casket bearers will be Ryan Cassidy, Will Cassidy, Chad McKinley, Carter McKinley, Chris Way, Max Way and Matthew Risk.
Honorary casket bearers will be John Traster and David Traster.
Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana or the Shirley Traster Nursing Scholarship or Trinity Church United Methodist.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
