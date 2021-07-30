AUBURN — Edward T. Jones, age 82, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Auburn Village.
Edward was born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Cool Springs, Kentucky, to Marshall and Mary (Baggarly) Jones.
Ed was raised in Cool Springs, Kentucky, by his grandparents, Cephus and Pearl Baggarly.
He married Sharron R. Henning on Dec. 20, 1958, in Medical Lake, Washington. Ed and Sharron were married 62 years.
He was a railroad engineer on the CSX railroad, retiring in 2000.
He was a United States Air Force veteran.
He loved classic cars, country music, western movies and watching University of Kentucky basketball and the Chicago Cubs.
Edward is survived by his wife, Sharron R. Jones, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Mark (Faith) Jones, of Hamilton, Indiana; daughters, Cheryl Krugler, of Aurora, Illinois, Michelle (Tom) Gaskill, of Leo, Indiana, and Christy Jones, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sisters, Janie Trammel, of Mount Vernon, Indiana, Dorothy Vinson, of Madisonville, Kentucky, and Patty Ingram, of Powderly, Kentucky; brother, Larry Jones, of Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. He had three grandchildren, Josh Jones, of Hamilton, Indiana, Zach Krugler, of New Albany, Indiana, and Stephani Krugler, of Long Beach, California; and three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Isaiah and Malachi Krugler, of New Albany, Indiana.
He had four siblings who preceded him in death, Roy Jones, Johnny Jones, Marie England and John Bratcher.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA of Northern Indiana or the Heimach Center.
There will be no services, as per his request.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana.
