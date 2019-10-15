FREMONT — Judy Marie Hufnagle, 72, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Angola, Indiana.
Judy was born on June 29, 1947, in Hillsdale, Michigan.
She graduated from Fremont High School in 1965.
Judy married Lewis Hufnagle on Jan. 2, 1970, in Fremont.
She had worked at General Aluminum, the Hitchin Post Restaurant, and Gay’s Market grocery store.
Judy enjoyed being a volunteer at Project Help in Angola, Indiana. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, spending time with them and going to the many sporting events that they were involved in.
Survivors include her children, Eric (Lisa) Hufnagle, of Fremont, Indiana, and Tina (Jeff Wolfe) Hufnagle, of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Keegan Knotek, Hunter Tinker, Cayden Hufnagle, and Mallorie Hufnagle; and a sister, Bonnie (Russell) Shutts Jr., of Quincy, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Hufnagle on Dec. 17, 2010; her mother, Ruby (Jones) Hall; her father, Grover Hall; three brothers, Ronnie Hall, Eugene Wireman, and Robert Jones; and a sister, Irene Cobb.
Graveside services will be held at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Fremont Cemetery.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Project Help, P.O. Box 423, Angola, Indiana 46703
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.