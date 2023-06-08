COLUMBIA CITY — Roberta Janet Gipe, 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, at Miller's at Oak Pointe.
Born on Aug. 7, 1929, in Dubois County, Indiana, in Birdseye, she was the daughter of J. Fred Andrew and Bernice Madeline (Killion) Andrew.
At the age of 1, her family moved to Bluffton in 1930, where her father became principal at Lancaster Central School in Wells County, where she would attend first and second grade. At the age of 8, they moved to Arcola in 1937, where her father was Principal at Arcola High School. Roberta went on to graduate from there with the Class of 1947.
On May 1, 1949, Roberta married Dick Gipe at Lake Chapel Methodist Church. They would first live in Fort Wayne for two years, before moving to Columbia City in 1951. Roberta began her work career at G.C. Murphy store during high school. After graduation, she worked at NIPSCO, Lincoln Life, and Wolf & Dessauer Department Store. In 1961, she worked in the office of C. Jules Heritier MD, and retired with 25 years of service in 1986, when Dr. Heritier retired and closed the office. Roberta then went on to work at the Whitley County Recorder's Office part-time from 1991-1995.
Roberta had been a member of Columbia City United Methodist Church since 1961. She sang in the church's choir for 31 years, directed the third- and fourth-grade children's choir from 1961 to 1973. She also was a member of the United Methodist Women and Phoebe Circle, the FLOCK Sunday school class, Town and Country Extension Club since 1989, and a 45-year member of the Sorosis Literary Club. She was involved with delivering Meals on Wheels for several years, loved being with her family and enjoyed sewing, quilting and baking.
Roberta is survived by her sons, Duane (Kathy) Gipe and Robert Gipe; daughter, Jeanne (Steve) Cox; grandchildren, Derick (Tatum) Gipe, Morgan Gipe, Christina (Tim) Tylinski, Brent (Lindy) Cox and Lauren (Chris) Salla; and great-grandchildren, Marshall Cox, Clark Cox, Ethan Tylinski, Camden Gipe, Teagan Gipe and Raegan Gipe; son-in-law, Larry Easterday; sisters, Marcella Mart and Mary Brickey; sister-in-law, Donna Andrew; and brother-in-law, Paul Willer.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Gipe in 2013; daughter, Anne K. Easterday on May 13, 2023; 16-year-old granddaughter in 1997, Megan Easterday; sisters, Pauline Stout and Dorothy Willer; and brothers, Thomas Andrew, Glen Andrew, Lee Andrew, Dean Andrew and Harold Andrew.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Chaplin Forrest Taber will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Promedica (formerly Heartland Hospice), Megan Easterday Harrison Elementary Scholarship or toward the bingo fund at Oak Point Assisted Living, in care of DeMoney-Grimes.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Roberta's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
