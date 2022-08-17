HAMILTON — Diana G. Hill, age 74, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
Mrs. Hill was born on March 27, 1948, in Angola, to Frank and Elnora (Jacquay) Randol.
She was a 1966 graduate of Angola High School.
She married Robert D. Hill on Aug. 10, 1969, in Angola. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2021.
Diana was a homemaker, working hard to raise her family. After her boys were older, she worked at Clark & Mitchell Floor Covering in Angola for 10 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, and growing and tending to her flowers.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Debbie Hill, of Bronson, Michigan, Jeremy and Angie Hill, of Hamilton and Ryan and Tori Hill, of Hamilton; 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica Rinehart, Jaclyn and Benjy Gary, Teresa and Patrick Curcio, Samantha and Jacob Nicely, Jack and Tessah Hill, Chase Hill, Robert Hill, Lilly Hill, Magnus Hill, Chase Hill, Ace Hill, Kailen Randol and Kyle Randol; and five great-grandchildren, Beau Nicely, Blair Hill, Gemma Gary, Zoey Curcio and Ryan Curcio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert Hill.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Pastor Dave Leitzel of Hamilton Wesleyan Church officiating.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Hamilton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hamilton American Legion Post 467, P.O. Box 467, Hamilton, IN 46742
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.