KENDALLVILLE — Steven Kenneth Spencer, 44, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on July 12, 1977, in Kendallville, to Kenneth L. and Shirley (Maxson) Ihrie. His father preceded him in death.
Steve worked for Frontier in Fort Wayne as a network engineer.
He was a 1996 graduate of East Noble High School.
Steve served as President of the Board for the East Noble Youth Baseball League and was the bowling coach for East Noble High School and Middle School. He also was President of the Kendallville Bowling Association and scored multiple 300 games in bowling. He enjoyed playing guitar, golfing and his time as a meat cutter.
Surviving are three sons, Christopher (Abigail) Spencer, of Kendallville, Jacob Spencer, of Kendallville and Isaac Spencer, of Kendallville; Christopher’s mother, Tricia Hoffelder, of Kendallville; Jacob and Isaac’s mother, Melissa (Rauh) Spencer, of Kendallville; his mother and stepfather, Shirley and Mike Ihrie, of Kendallville; two sisters, Jenny (Huey) White, of Kendallville and Nikki (Carl) Spitznaugle, of Navarre, Florida; two nephews, Caleb (Caylin Reed) Henschen and Andrew Patrick; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Percy Young officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to ENYBL (East Noble Youth Baseball League).
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
