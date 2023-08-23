SARASOTA, Fla. — Diana Jane (Hood) Raney, 79, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
She was born on June 6, 1944, in Auburn, Indiana, a daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Weaver) Hood.
Diana was a 1962 graduate of Auburn High School and graduated from Ball State University with a Medical Technology Degree.
She worked as a chemist at Whitehall Laboratories in Elkhart, Indiana, until it closed in 1991. She moved to Sarasota, Florida, in 2008.
She was a Lutheran and a member of the Moose Lodge and Power Squadron Boating Club. She loved boating and spending time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Heather Raney and fiance, Bryan Davis; sisters, Cynthia Warstler, of Auburn, Indiana, and Sylvia Widmeyer, of Huntington Beach, California; grandchildren, Halston Raney, Covington Raney, Peirston Raney and Tarrington Raney; great-grandchildren, Ellie McClellan, Covington Raney II, Halston Raney II, Ronin Raney and Willow Raney.
In addition to her parents, Diana was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Perry Raney; and her brother, John Hood.
Diana will be laid to rest next to her husband at Prairie St. Cemetery in Elkhart, Indiana.
Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MFHcares.com.
