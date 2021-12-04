COLUMBIA CITY — Kenneth Max Gressley, 92, of Columbia City, Indiana, went to be with the Lord from his home at 9:40 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
He was born on June 7, 1929, in Huntington County, Indiana, a son of the late Walter and Lena (Galbraith) Gressley.
Growing up in Huntington County, he graduated from Union Center High School. During high school he began farming, becoming his life-long vocation.
On Sept. 22, 1952, Kenneth was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was stationed at Goose Base, Labrador, where he unloaded ships for the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 21, 1954.
On Dec. 31, 1950, he was united in marriage to Virginia Louise Towne, making their first home on a farm in Lancaster Township, Huntington County, later moving to North Manchester. Purchasing a farm in Whitley County in 1965, they lived there until 2019, when they moved into town.
A career-long farmer, he turned his skills to Agribusiness. He worked for Farmers Grain, Farm Bureau, Inc., Skelgas, and managed the Amoco Fertilizer Plant at Peabody. Purchasing the Amoco plant, he operated it as Gressley Ag Services. When Walmart came to Columbia City, he helped set up the store and worked in the auto service department. Later, he went to work for Frick Services Inc., in Larwill, spending nearly 30 years in the farm fertilizer business.
Throughout the years, Kenneth enjoyed raising Angus Cattle, driving and tinkering with John Deere tractors and playing the organ and piano. He liked Gospel music. Remembered as a hard worker, he always had time for family and having fun, which included playing checkers or the fast game of ping-pong.
He was a member of Trier Ridge Community Church of Fort Wayne and Thorncreek Bethel Church of God in Columbia City.
He belonged to American Legion Post 98, Columbia City.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 71 years, Virginia; children, Michael (Mary) Gressley, of Columbia City, Kenda (David) Kapaku, of Maui, Hawaii; and Julie Gressley, of Columbia City; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a brother Jerry (Mary Ann) Gressley, of Andrews; and sisters, Ruth Ann Griffie, of Auburn and Jo Ann Garver, of Poland, Ohio.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Dean, Warren and Walter Gressley Jr.; and sisters, Betty Gressley, Mary Burton and Barbara Lee Crist.
The funeral service was held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Interment was at South Park Cemetery, with military honors.
Preferred memorials are to Bear Lake Camp.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
