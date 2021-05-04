ALBION — Frank J Stewart, 80, of rural Wolf Lake, Indiana, died at 2:55 p.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1940, in Noble County, Indiana, a son of the late James P. and Anna K. (Kuss) Stewart.
He grew up in Noble County and graduated from Wolf Lake High School in 1958. He continued his education at a barber school in Indianapolis.
On March 2, 1963, he married Karen L. Bollman at Merriam Christian Chapel. They have always made their home in the Wolf Lake area.
In 1960, Frank went to work for Mosher’s Barbershop in Columbia City. Although cutting hair was his vocation, he loved socializing with the customers that came. After several years, he started his barbershop in Wolf Lake, where he continued to practice his trade.
In 1972, finding his true passion — farming, he operated a small farm until 1986. In 1991, he became a heavy equipment operator for 10 years with Local 103. Through the years, he continued to operate a small barbershop at his home, mainly to meet with his friends and enjoy good conversation.
He liked rabbit hunting, fishing and ice fishing. An honorary member of Wolf Lake VFW, Post 4717, he often volunteered his time, either helping with fundraisers or doing maintenance and repairs. And of course, when the work was done, he partook in a good card game of poker or euchre.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen; children, Troy J. (Michelle) Stewart, Twyla L. (Christopher) Mabie and Tracy J. (Deb) Stewart, all of Albion; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Erne and Crystal Baxter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m., until the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Thorn Cemetery.
Memorials in Frank’s honor are to the Wolf Lake VFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.