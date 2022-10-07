WOLCOTTVILLE — Joyce A. Weber, 85, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville.
Ms. Weber was born on June 4, 1937, in Mulberry, Florida, to Lyman W. and Della N. (Giddens) Brinson.
Living for many years in LaGrange County, she retired as a fifth-grade teacher at Parkside Elementary in LaGrange, Indiana.
Joyce was a member of the LaGrange County Retired Teachers Association, was a Purdue Extension Board member, and was an avid lover of animals.
Surviving are a son, Greg (Mary K.) Weber, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandsons, Nick (Sara Williams) Weber and Mitchell Weber; three great-granddaughters, Marleigh Weber, Emma Weber and Lainey Weber; a sister-in-law, Joan Brinson, of Lakeland, Florida; two nieces, Dawn Sites, of Sarasota, Florida, and Pam Dove, of Tennessee; and five nephews, Scott Sites, of Palm Springs, California, Mike (Paula) Schlemmer, of Carmel, Indiana, Donnie Crabtree, of Florida, Randy Crabtree, of Florida, and Mark Brinson, of Lakeland, Florida.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and William Brinson; a sister, Kathleen Crabtree; and a niece, Kim Colasanti.
A memorial visitation will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to either Ark Animal Rescue or The Farm Project.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
