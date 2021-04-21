AUBURN — Priscilla M. Creaven, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Ascension Living Sacred Heart Village of Avilla.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1938, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Joseph R. and Alice J. (nee McCarthy) Creaven.
She held a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology and until her retirement in 1998, she was employed for 25 years in the office of Dr. Herbert Trier in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ms. Creaven was a life-time member and vice-president of the Auburn Arts Commission, winning awards for her poetry and short stories in annual Snowbound Writers contests. From 2004-2005 she served as project chairman for the community Jazz Fest in the Park. It was her vision and chairmanship that brought J. Seward Johnson's "Sculptures on the Square" exhibit to Auburn in 2007. The "Pianos in the Park" project in the summer of 2013, was under her supervision.
Priscilla is survived by her dearest companion, Lou Metelko, of Auburn; a brother, Mark Creaven (Ann), of Glover, Vermont; and nephews, Caleb and Noah Creaven.
A gathering of family of friends will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 4-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Arts Commission, P.O. Box 172, Auburn, IN 46706
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
