KENDALLVILLE — Jane C. Freiburger, 85, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1936, in Kendallville to Alfred and Cleo (Rothermel) McKean.
On Dec. 11, 1971, in Kendallville, she married Kenneth J. Freiburger Jr. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2018.
Mrs. Freiburger retired as an administrative assistant at Kraft Foods in Kendallville.
She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville.
Jane enjoyed watching basketball and completing the March Madness brackets, sometimes even before the games had been played.
Surviving are a daughter, Monique (Albert Witt) Zawadzke, of Kendallville; two sons, Brad (Teresa) Freiburger, of Decatur and Bruce Freiburger, of Kendallville; four grandchildren, Nathan (Kristi) Freiburger, Nichole Freiburger, Matthew (Katie) Freiburger, and Brett (Christine) Freiburger; three great-grandchildren, Emmett, Ottilie and Memphis; and a brother, Gilbert (Marilyn) MeKean, of Anderson.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Kevin Freiburger; and a son-in-law, Steve Zawadzke.
There will be no visitation or services.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
